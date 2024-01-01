Menu
EX-L AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2021 Honda Ridgeline

43,502 KM

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

12015883

2021 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

Contact Seller

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F56MB500941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,502 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RADIANT RED METALLIC II

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2021 Honda Ridgeline