$38,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
2021 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,502KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F56MB500941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,502 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RADIANT RED METALLIC II
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
2021 Honda Ridgeline