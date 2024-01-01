$35,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG6NR134514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitch
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, SXT 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL
MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS
BLACK W/BLACK STITCH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-637-1000
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan