Minivans 2WD, SXT 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,000 KM

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

11932046

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG6NR134514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black Stitch
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, SXT 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL
MINERAL SHITAKE ACCENTS
BLACK W/BLACK STITCH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan