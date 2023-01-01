$35,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Accord
Sedan SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Lunar Silver Metallic 2022 Honda Accord SE LOW KM LIKE NEW! COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY till 100,0 FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric w/Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette/Fabric Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Honda Certified Details:* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 100 Point Inspection* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHondaFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
