2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Rallye Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY till 10/31/2026 or 100,000 km FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Combi Fabric Seating Surfaces, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Black.Honda Certified Details:* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* Multipoint Inspection* 24 hours/day, 7 days/weekFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
