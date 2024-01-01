Menu
Account
Sign In
Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Rallye Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY till 10/31/2026 or 100,000 km FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Combi Fabric Seating Surfaces, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy Black.Honda Certified Details:* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* Multipoint Inspection* 24 hours/day, 7 days/weekFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2022 Honda Civic

48,148 KM

Details Description Features

$28,658

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 11263463
  2. 11263463
Contact Seller

$28,658

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,148KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!Rallye Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY till 10/31/2026 or 100,000 km FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Combi Fabric Seating Surfaces, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Black.Honda Certified Details:* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* Multipoint Inspection* 24 hours/day, 7 days/weekFairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RALLYE RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 49,637 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jaguar F-PACE SVR for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 12,109 KM $94,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Gander, NL
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 157,090 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

(click to show)

709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,658

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic