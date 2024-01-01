Menu
Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsOdometer is 21047 kilometers below market average! Crystal Black Pearl 2022 Honda Civic LX LOW KM - WARRANTY till 09/12/2028 or 130,000 km FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 16 Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Honda Certified Details:* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Multipoint Inspection* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHondaFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2022 Honda Civic

31,171 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

11932223

2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,171KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F26NH102116

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,171 KM

Awards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsOdometer is 21047 kilometers below market average! Crystal Black Pearl 2022 Honda Civic LX LOW KM - WARRANTY till 09/12/2028 or 130,000 km FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, Black w/Fabric Seating Surfaces, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Honda Certified Details:* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Multipoint Inspection* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHondaFairway Honda - Community Driven!

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2022 Honda Civic