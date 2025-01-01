$30,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2022 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H81NH225114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
