Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2022 Honda CR-V

82,932 KM

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V

EX-L

13142629

2022 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 13142629
  2. 13142629
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H81NH225114

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,932 KM

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-XXXX

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2022 Honda CR-V