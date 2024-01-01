$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
2022 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 21,344 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Grey 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SONIC GREY PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Ford Explorer LIMITED 82,083 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 330,291 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 61,001 KM $25,313 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
Call Dealer
709-634-XXXX(click to show)
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-634-8881
2022 Honda Pilot