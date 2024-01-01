Menu
Grey 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

2022 Honda Pilot

21,344 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

2022 Honda Pilot

Black Edition

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 21,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Grey 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V*Market Value Pricing*, AWD.Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SONIC GREY PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2022 Honda Pilot