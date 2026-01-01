$37,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda CR-V
LX
2023 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$37,890
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H28PH102061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
Call Dealer
709-634-XXXX(click to show)
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
$37,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-634-8881
2023 Honda CR-V