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Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2023 Honda CR-V

47,825 KM

Details Description

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14266394

2023 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 14266394
  2. 14266394
Contact Seller

$37,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H28PH102061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

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709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
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$37,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2023 Honda CR-V