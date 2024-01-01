Menu
Odometer is 10681 kilometers below market average! Milano Red 2023 Honda HR-V Sport AWD! COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY till 08/30/2029 or 130,000 km AWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 Grey Aluminum-Alloy.Honda Certified Details:* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty* Multipoint Inspection* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes firstFairway Honda - Community Driven!

2023 Honda HR-V

30,839 KM

$32,777

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

Sport

11932220

2023 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

$32,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,839KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H59PM101774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Milano Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,839 KM

Vehicle Description

MILANO RED

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-XXXX

709-634-8881

1-888-634-8881
