$30,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
2023 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H75PM101904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nordic Forest Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK 3
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, EX-L Navi AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
NORDIC FOREST PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
$30,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-634-8881
2023 Honda HR-V