Small Station Wagons, EX-L Navi AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2023 Honda HR-V

71,012 KM

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

13241660

2023 Honda HR-V

EX-L NAVI

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 13241660.762167714?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=15751
  2. 13241660
$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H75PM101904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nordic Forest Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK 3
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, EX-L Navi AWD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NORDIC FOREST PEARL

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

2023 Honda HR-V