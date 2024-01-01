$31,140+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Outdoor
Location
Steele Auto Group
30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2
709-634-8881
$31,140
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 11395 kilometers below market average! Magnetite Gray Metallic 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor AWD LOW KM! FULL INSPECTED AND WINTER READY! AWD Lineartronic CVT H4*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Soft-Touch Upholstery, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK (subscription required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 8.0" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil ChangeFairway Honda - Community Driven!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Fairway Honda
Call Dealer
709-634-XXXX(click to show)
709-634-8881
Alternate Numbers1-888-634-8881
+ taxes & licensing
709-634-8881