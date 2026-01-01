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Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

4,521 KM

Details Description

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14266391

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

709-634-8881

  1. 14266391
  2. 14266391
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H75SH212372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK 4
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 4,521 KM $44,995 + tax & lic

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Fairway Honda

30 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6T2

Call Dealer

709-634-XXXX

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709-634-8881

Alternate Numbers
1-888-634-8881
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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-634-8881

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid