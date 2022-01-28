Menu
2010 Honda Accord

132,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2010 Honda Accord

2010 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L

2010 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8260668
  • Stock #: N080370A

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N080370A
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 2dr I4 Auto EX-L, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

