$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  196,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5282360
  Stock #: 202142A
  VIN: JM1BL1KF6B1463491
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors!

A nicely configures interior and a sporty design driven exterior styling give this Mazda 3 an excellent high ranking among small compact hatchbacks. This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.

The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This hatchback has 196,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Overall height: 1,470 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,500 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,755 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 964 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
  • Front Head Room: 987 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,213 L

Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

