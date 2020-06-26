+ taxes & licensing
709-256-7171
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors!
A nicely configures interior and a sporty design driven exterior styling give this Mazda 3 an excellent high ranking among small compact hatchbacks. This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This hatchback has 196,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors.
