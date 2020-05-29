Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2012 Hyundai Accent

  • 123,547KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5049867
  • Stock #: 199873A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEXCU047597
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Gander.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 123,547 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Convenience
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Fuel Capacity: 45 L
  • Overall height: 1,450 mm
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 389 L
  • Rear Head Room: 964 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 780 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 7.1 L/100 km
  • Overall Width: 1,700 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,610 kg
  • Front Head Room: 1,014 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,370 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,304 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,198 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,113 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

