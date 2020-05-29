+ taxes & licensing
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Gander.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 123,547 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
