$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Veloster
w/Tech
2012 Hyundai Veloster
w/Tech
Location
Steele Auto Group
315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9
709-256-6100
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Century White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # N193252A
- Mileage 92,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
3dr Cpe Man w/Tech, 6-Speed Manual, Gas I4 1.6L/97
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CENTURY WHITE
BLACK CLOTH SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2020 Ford Explorer 138,045 KM $51,249 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 78,250 KM $41,898 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Forte Koup EX 112,394 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Gander Kia
315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-6100
2012 Hyundai Veloster