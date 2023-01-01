Menu
Account
Sign In
3dr Cpe Man w/Tech, 6-Speed Manual, Gas I4 1.6L/97

2012 Hyundai Veloster

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Steele Auto Group

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

709-256-6100

  1. 10756454
  2. 10756454
  3. 10756454
  4. 10756454
  5. 10756454
  6. 10756454
  7. 10756454
  8. 10756454
  9. 10756454
  10. 10756454
  11. 10756454
  12. 10756454
  13. 10756454
  14. 10756454
  15. 10756454
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Century White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # N193252A
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3dr Cpe Man w/Tech, 6-Speed Manual, Gas I4 1.6L/97

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CENTURY WHITE
BLACK CLOTH SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Ford Explorer for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Ford Explorer 138,045 KM $51,249 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 78,250 KM $41,898 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Forte Koup EX for sale in Halifax, NS
2011 Kia Forte Koup EX 112,394 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Gander Kia

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-6100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-6100

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Veloster