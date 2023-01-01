Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr North, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas I4 2.4L/144

2012 Jeep Patriot

114,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
north

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Grey Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr North, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Exterior

full size spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

Additional Features

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start autostick
26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ...
DARK SLATE GREY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
NORTH ALL SEASON GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/60R17 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps heated front seats leather wrapped steering wheel steering wheel mounted audio controls (w/DAV or DAW-inc: remote start)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription remote USB port Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

