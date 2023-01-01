$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Patriot
north
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Grey Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr North, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas I4 2.4L/144
Vehicle Features
Exterior
full size spare tire
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
Additional Features
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start autostick
26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ...
DARK SLATE GREY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
NORTH ALL SEASON GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/60R17 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps heated front seats leather wrapped steering wheel steering wheel mounted audio controls (w/DAV or DAW-inc: remote start)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription remote USB port Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
2012 Jeep Patriot