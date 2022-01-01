Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always be in style. This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Gander.
When it comes to full-size pickups, it's hard to find fault with what Chevrolet has done with its 2013 Silverado 1500. The cabin of this Silverado 1500 is very spacious with excellent headroom and legroom all around. The Silverado's big gauges and button controls fit the look of this truck and can be operated when wearing work or winter gloves. The Silverado is surprisingly hushed inside with plenty of sound deadening and tight build quality resulting in a smooth and comfortable ride. This low mileage pickup has just 60,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Selective service internet access
Power Steering
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
OnStar Directions & Connections
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Audio system security
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
