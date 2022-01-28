Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

175,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8260665
  • Stock #: H21226AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H21226AA
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4dr SEL FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged I4 2.0L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Maserati Levant...
 14,000 KM
$110,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Color...
 62,075 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 77,010 KM
$38,499 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory