2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6707630

6707630 Stock #: 215776A

215776A VIN: 1FMCU9G97DUC97028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Sync Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo AC power outlet: 1 Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Wireless phone connectivity Grille with chrome bar SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Fuel Capacity: 57 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,690 mm SYNC with MyFord Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Curb weight: 1,653 kg Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm Selective service internet access Manual child safety locks SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.