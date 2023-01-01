Menu
2013 Ford Focus

159,215 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: S47871A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn SE, 5-Speed Manual, Gas/Ethanol I4 2.0L/121

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

