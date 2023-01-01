$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
159,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9850604
- Stock #: S47871A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn SE, 5-Speed Manual, Gas/Ethanol I4 2.0L/121
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD)
