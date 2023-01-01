Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

163,500 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-6100

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Steele Auto Group

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

709-256-6100

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N212032AA

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,500 KM

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293

ENGINE 4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
