2014 Chevrolet Sonic...

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Surround Audio Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km Front Head Room: 983 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Overall Width: 1,735 mm Wheelbase: 2,525 mm Front Hip Room: 1,306 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm Rear Head Room: 968 mm Fuel Capacity: 46 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm Power child safety locks Selective service internet access Curb weight: 1,230 kg Overall Length: 4,039 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,351 L Overall height: 1,516 mm SisiurXM

