Chevrolets handsome Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. -Car and Driver This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This hatchback has 86,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sisiurxm, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Surround Audio
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall Width: 1,735 mm
Wheelbase: 2,525 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,306 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Fuel Capacity: 46 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
Power child safety locks
Selective service internet access
Curb weight: 1,230 kg
Overall Length: 4,039 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,351 L
Overall height: 1,516 mm
SisiurXM
