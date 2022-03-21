Menu
2014 Honda Civic

136,382 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2014 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8663305
  Stock #: N215397A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N215397A
  • Mileage 136,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

