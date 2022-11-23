Menu
2014 Honda Civic

211,025 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Sedan EX

Location

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

211,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9351340
  • Stock #: PL1998A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

