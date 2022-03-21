2014 Kia Rondo

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8967172

8967172 Stock #: 223514B

223514B VIN: KNAHT8A39E7048237

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 223514B

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Beverage cooler in glovebox Clock: In-radio display Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Length: 4,525 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Overall height: 1,610 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Curb weight: 1,445 kg Overall Width: 1,805 mm Wheelbase: 2,750 mm Front Head Room: 1,035 mm Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm Rear Leg Room: 940 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,840 L Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen projector beam headlights

