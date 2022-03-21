$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
LX - Heated Seats - Fog Lamps
Location
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
115,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967172
- Stock #: 223514B
- VIN: KNAHT8A39E7048237
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 223514B
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Rondo has come a long way from the box-on-wheels looking predecessor it once was. This 2014 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2014 Kia Rondo is a wagon with style and substance from an auto maker that swears up and down that quality is a No. 1 priority.This wagon has 115,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Length: 4,525 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Overall height: 1,610 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1,445 kg
Overall Width: 1,805 mm
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Front Head Room: 1,035 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm
Rear Leg Room: 940 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,840 L
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
