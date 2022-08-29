Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

131,572 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-6100

2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

LX

2014 Kia Rondo

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

709-256-6100

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9212347
  • Stock #: FO03746A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Newport Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Rondo LX with only 131,572km. *AS IS YOUR CERTIFY YOU SAVE!!

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Gander Kia

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

