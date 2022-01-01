2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 8 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8121736

8121736 Stock #: 218011B

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218011B

Mileage 103,882 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 1,796 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm Rear Head Room: 953 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Front Head Room: 980 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.