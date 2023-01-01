Menu
2015 Buick Encore

118,450 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10226862
  Stock #: N122974A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 118,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr Convenience, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

