Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, WiFi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This sedan has 112,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat, Wifi, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Overall height: 1,496 mm
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm
Chevrolet MyLink
Power child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Mobile hotspot internet access
Curb weight: 1,670 kg
Max cargo capacity: 532 L
Wheelbase: 2,837 mm
Overall Length: 5,113 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,163 mm
SiriusXM
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.9 s
WIFI
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.