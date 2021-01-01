2015 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 950 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,374 mm Overall height: 1,496 mm Overall Width: 1,854 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm Chevrolet MyLink Power child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Mobile hotspot internet access Curb weight: 1,670 kg Max cargo capacity: 532 L Wheelbase: 2,837 mm Overall Length: 5,113 mm Front Leg Room: 1,163 mm SiriusXM Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.9 s WIFI OnStar RemoteLink Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

