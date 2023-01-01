$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2015 Honda Civic
2015 Honda Civic
COUPE EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
116,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9448920
- Stock #: N105920B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 2dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8