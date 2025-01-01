$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
L
2015 Hyundai Elantra
L
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
VIN 5NPDH4AE3FH644860
- Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Man L, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
VENETIAN RED METALLIC
GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
