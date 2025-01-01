Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Man L, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle
12779531

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE3FH644860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Man L, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

VENETIAN RED METALLIC
GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 110,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 70,316 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 72,145 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2015 Hyundai Elantra