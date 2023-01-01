Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

102,161 KM

Details Description Features

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Sport SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

102,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9690100
  • Stock #: S13110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr 2.0T SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TITANIUM SILVER
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

