2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 1 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9690100

9690100 Stock #: S13110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,161 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TITANIUM SILVER BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.