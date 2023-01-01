Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

102,812 KM

Details Description Features

2.0T ULTIMATE

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

102,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9690094
  • Stock #: S14432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 2.0T Auto Ultimate, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Platinum Silver Metallic
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

