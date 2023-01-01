$CALL+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.0T ULTIMATE
Location
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
102,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9690094
- Stock #: S14432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn 2.0T Auto Ultimate, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Platinum Silver Metallic
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
