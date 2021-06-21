A good combination of elegance, versatility and value make this Kia Sorento a great choice. This 2015 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The Sorento has been designed with a wide stance and a long wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento's advanced safety systems have also been designed to help give you peace of mind every time you drive. Each feature has been engineered to help you maintain control while driving. The best part is that these systems were programmed to function automatically, leaving you free to focus on the road ahead. This SUV has 112,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 985 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Max cargo capacity: 2,051 L
Curb weight: 1,874 kg
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
