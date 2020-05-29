2015 Mazda CX-5

- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Seats
- POWER DOORS
- Remote power door locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Manual front air conditioning
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 4
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Wheel Width: 7
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Metal-look/piano black dash trim
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Overall Width: 1,840 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 991 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 58 L
- Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
- Overall Length: 4,555 mm
- AM/FM/HD Radio
- Overall height: 1,670 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L
- Soft Door Close
- Curb weight: 1,553 kg
- Keyless ignition with push button start
- Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.