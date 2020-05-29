Menu
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GX - Power Seats - Power Windows

2015 Mazda CX-5

GX - Power Seats - Power Windows

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5160707
  • Stock #: 200233A
  • VIN: JM3KE4BEXF0444657
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

Compare at $18437 - Our Price is just $17900!

The CX-5 is stocked with plenty of features, has excellent handling, and is sized to suit a wide range of families and single drivers, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Gander.

The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a small crossover SUV that is big on style, function and features. The CX-5 offers great fuel economy, great safety ratings and a roomy, comfortable interior that makes it perfect for the family on the go. If you are not ready to give up performance for more passenger room, the CX-5 should be on the top of your list.This low mileage SUV has just 44,500 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Overall Width: 1,840 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 991 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 58 L
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,030 kg
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,555 mm
  • AM/FM/HD Radio
  • Overall height: 1,670 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L
  • Soft Door Close
  • Curb weight: 1,553 kg
  • Keyless ignition with push button start
  • Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

