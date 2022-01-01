2015 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 217601A

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Silver styled steel rims Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Metal-look/piano black dash trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm Fuel Capacity: 56 L Overall Length: 4,555 mm Overall height: 1,670 mm Rear Leg Room: 997 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm Curb weight: 1,451 kg Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,018 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L Soft Door Close Gross vehicle weight: 1,927 kg Keyless ignition with push button start

