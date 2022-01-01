Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!
The CX-5 is stocked with plenty of features, has excellent handling, and is sized to suit a wide range of families and single drivers, according to The Car Connection. This 2015 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Gander.
The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is a small crossover SUV that is big on style, function and features. The CX-5 offers great fuel economy, great safety ratings and a roomy, comfortable interior that makes it perfect for the family on the go. If you are not ready to give up performance for more passenger room, the CX-5 should be on the top of your list.This SUV has 140,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Silver styled steel rims
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Overall Length: 4,555 mm
Overall height: 1,670 mm
Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
Curb weight: 1,451 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L
Soft Door Close
Gross vehicle weight: 1,927 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.