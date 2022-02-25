$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Bluetooth
156,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 224774A
- VIN: 3MZBM1V76FM176045
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Purposeful handling, fuel efficient engines and an ideal ride and handling balance keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among our favorites in the compact class. - edmunds.com This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This sedan has 156,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 350 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,580 mm
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Curb weight: 1,292 kg
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
