Style, reliability, and comfort all come together in the efficient Toyota Corolla. This 2015 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The Toyota Corolla debuted in 1966 and there is no stopping this legend. Completely redesigned in 2014, the 2015 Corolla is a perfect example of Toyota durability, quality, and reliability. It has a sleek, sporty look that will turn heads everywhere you go. The Corolla is a fun to drive compact that is excellent on fuel and offers more than just being a commuter vehicle. The ride is smooth and well mannered in the corners while the interior and exterior design is sure to make you fall in love. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
- Power Options
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Safety
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Front Independent Suspension
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- Convenience
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Clock: In-dash
- Windows
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Front Reading Lights
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- One 12V DC power outlet
- Rear door type: Trunk
- Mechanical remote trunk release
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Audio system memory card slot
- Driver knee airbags
- Metal-look/piano black dash trim
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Metal-look/piano black center console trim
- Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 50 L
- Rear Head Room: 942 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
- Overall height: 1,455 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
- Overall Width: 1,776 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 369 L
- Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
- Manual child safety locks
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,733 kg
