$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2016 BMW X3
2016 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9409153
- Stock #: N105920A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N105920A
- Mileage 123,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr xDrive28i, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8