2016 Chevrolet Equinox

67,878 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

67,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9423370
  • Stock #: S14725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S14725
  • Mileage 67,878 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)

