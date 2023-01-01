Menu
2016 Chevrolet Spark

69,850 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

LT

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

69,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N125090A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
Vehicle Description

Subcompact Car, 5dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (STD)

