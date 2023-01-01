2016 Chevrolet Spark

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 8 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10123515

10123515 Stock #: N125090A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # N125090A

Mileage 69,850 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.