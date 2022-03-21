Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

100,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8869733
  • Stock #: TL0471A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 100,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Compact Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Toyota Camry LE
 13,555 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 39,700 KM
$32,877 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 65,717 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory