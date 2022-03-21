$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8869733
- Stock #: TL0471A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 100,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Compact Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8