0+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
0
+ taxes & licensing
136,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8462310
- Stock #: N211781A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N211781A
- Mileage 136,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8