2016 Honda CR-V

136,517 KM

Details Description

0

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

EX

Location

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

136,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8462310
  • Stock #: N211781A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 5dr EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

