2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

171,468 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

SPORT PREMIUM

SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

171,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9423376
  • Stock #: S14030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr 2.4L Premium, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

PLATINUM GRAPHITE
BLACK STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials

