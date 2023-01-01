$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-6100
2016 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9
96,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10090692
- Stock #: S18102A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cappuccino (MET)
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,348 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, 5dr Wgn Auto EX+, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
