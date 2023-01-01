Menu
2016 Kia Soul

96,348 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-6100

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX+

2016 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Steele Auto Group

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

709-256-6100

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10090692
  • Stock #: S18102A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cappuccino (MET)
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 5dr Wgn Auto EX+, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Gander Kia

315 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1Y9

709-256-6100

