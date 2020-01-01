Head-Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio System!
This 2016 Mazda CX-3 boasts excellent fuel economy and sharper handling than most SUVs in its class. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. It's soul red metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in the Mazda CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed upholstery and a Bose audio system with seven speakers. Find your destination with no delay thanks to the navigation system. Other standard features include a head-up display, chrome exterior cladding and grille, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, sunroof, unique alloy wheels, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, illuminated entry, advanced keyless entry, and heated front seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Center Console: Full with storage
- Piano black center console trim
- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Profile: 50
- Tires: Speed Rating: V
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- Privacy glass: Light
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Coil rear spring
- Front Independent Suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Strut front suspension
- Semi-independent rear suspension
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- HEAD-UP DISPLAY
- Front Reading Lights
- Radio data system
- Premium audio system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Seatback storage: 1
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- One 12V DC power outlet
- Surround Audio
- Wheel Width: 7
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Express open glass sunroof
- Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Self-leveling headlights
- Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
- Tires: Width: 215 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Fuel Capacity: 45 L
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
- Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 944 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
- Leatherette dash trim
- Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
- AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
- Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
- Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
- Manual child safety locks
- Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
- Front Head Room: 954 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
- Overall Length: 4,274 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
- Overall Width: 1,767 mm
- Curb weight: 1,339 kg
- Overall height: 1,547 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,484 L
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 2 USB ports
- LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
