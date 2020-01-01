Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

GT - Head-Up Display - Sunroof

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT - Head-Up Display - Sunroof

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4403562
  • Stock #: 204781A
  • VIN: JM1DKBD74G0110672
Exterior Colour
Soul Red Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Head-Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio System!

This 2016 Mazda CX-3 boasts excellent fuel economy and sharper handling than most SUVs in its class. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.

The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. It's soul red metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in the Mazda CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed upholstery and a Bose audio system with seven speakers. Find your destination with no delay thanks to the navigation system. Other standard features include a head-up display, chrome exterior cladding and grille, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, sunroof, unique alloy wheels, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, illuminated entry, advanced keyless entry, and heated front seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with storage
  • Piano black center console trim
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Light
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Premium audio system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Surround Audio
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Express open glass sunroof
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Fuel Capacity: 45 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 944 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
  • Leatherette dash trim
  • Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
  • AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
  • Front Head Room: 954 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,274 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,767 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,339 kg
  • Overall height: 1,547 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,484 L
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • 2 USB ports
  • LED low/high beam projector beam headlights

Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

