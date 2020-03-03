2016 Mazda CX-5

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Proximity Key

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Silver styled steel rims

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Overall Width: 1,840 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm

Fuel Capacity: 56 L

Overall Length: 4,555 mm

Overall height: 1,670 mm

Rear Leg Room: 997 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm

Manual child safety locks

Front Head Room: 1,018 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L

Curb weight: 1,489 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 1,962 kg

Keyless ignition with push button start

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

