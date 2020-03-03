Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778937
  • Stock #: 197853A
  • VIN: JM3KE2BYXG0833508
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

This 2016 Mazda CX-5 braks the mold in the bland crossover SUV styling with a new striking design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Gander.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 66,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-5's trim level is GX. Our GX trim is the entry point into the CX-5 model but it still has a bunch of great features. The GX model offers air conditioning, power windows, power locks, proximity keyless entry, steering wheel controls and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Proximity Key
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Silver styled steel rims
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Overall Width: 1,840 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 991 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 56 L
  • Overall Length: 4,555 mm
  • Overall height: 1,670 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,835 L
  • Curb weight: 1,489 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,962 kg
  • Keyless ignition with push button start
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port

