Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!
Compare at $21527 - Our Price is just $20900!
With a continuous improvement on their range, Mazda have once again created a beautiful crossover SUV that is the CX-5. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Gander.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 62,423 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats.
