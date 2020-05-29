2016 Mazda CX-5

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 9

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim

Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Surround Audio

Wheel Width: 7

Three 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Express open glass sunroof

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Wheel Diameter: 19

AC power outlet: 1

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Premium Sound Package

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km

Overall Width: 1,840 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Diameter of tires: 19.0"

Fuel Capacity: 58 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm

Front Head Room: 990 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,058 kg

Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm

AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio

Overall Length: 4,555 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L

Overall height: 1,670 mm

Rear Leg Room: 997 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,629 kg

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

