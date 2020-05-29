Menu
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,385KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5128862
  • Stock #: 208522A
  • VIN: JM3KE2CYXG0672785
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps!

Compare at $18437 - Our Price is just $17900!

This 2016 Mazda CX-5 braks the mold in the bland crossover SUV styling with a new striking design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Gander.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 58,385 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gander. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Express open glass sunroof
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Overall Width: 1,840 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,987 kg
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 991 mm
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
  • Front Head Room: 990 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,460 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 56 L
  • Overall Length: 4,555 mm
  • AM/FM/HD Radio
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,852 L
  • Overall height: 1,670 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,363 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Curb weight: 1,559 kg
  • Collision Warning
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Keyless ignition with push button start
  • Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

